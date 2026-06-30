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Australia was built on migration, but it’s long been a love-hate relationship

By Mark Cully, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The history of immigration policy in Australia is full of yes-no contradictions: fear jostling with hope, exclusion with openness.

Australia has been pulled in different directions by the strength of its British ties and the demands of its Asia-Pacific geography. The British and their descendants, never meaningfully reconciling with the original sin of having invaded a continent, then constantly added people to it, most of them in their own image.

Writing about the Immigration…The Conversation


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