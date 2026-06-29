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Can we keep Australia’s endangered alpine ash on the map? New modelling shows where to focus our efforts

By Benjamin Wagner, Research Fellow - Forest Resilience and Adaptation, The University of Melbourne
Craig Nitschke, Professor in Forest and Landscape Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
Kaitlyn Hammond, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Northern British Columbia
An alpine ash forest is a sight to behold.

Alpine ash (Eucalyptus delegatensis) is a tall eucalypt species that grows in the cool, wet mountains of south‑eastern Australia.

These forests store large amounts of carbon in their wood and soils. They help regulate water flows into major rivers and dams, and provide habitat for a wide range of birds, mammals and insects.

Mainland alpine ash forests are now formally listed as endangered.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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