By 2050, many Sydney apartments built to today’s standards could be too hot for weeks at a time
By Shamila Haddad, Sydney Horizon Fellow (Senior Lecturer) School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Arianna Brambilla, Lecturer in Architecture, University of Sydney
Jingjing Liu, Research Fellow Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Mat Santamouris, Anita Lawrence Chair of High Performance Architecture, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Apartments built to today’s standards could be too hot for future comfort for about four weeks a year in Redfern and more than seven weeks in Penrith.
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- Monday, June 29, 2026