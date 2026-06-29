Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Afghanistan airstrikes, rights violations in DR Congo, Gaza displacement

At least 28 civilians were killed and 49 injured in airstrikes carried out in Paktya, Paktika and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan on Sunday evening, the UN Mission in the country has reported.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 20km ripple effect: how mines can trigger distant deforestation in Africa
~ Could AI create a new form of inequality in South Africa?
~ Kenyans living in towns are farmers too: what this means for rural landscapes
~ Colombia’s new president ‘El Tigre’ promises an iron fist – but that may not solve the violence he has inherited
~ Medical museums often display infant remains – how they were acquired was frequently harrowing and involved eugenic thinking
~ War Crime Convictions in DR Congo for UN Experts’ Murders
~ Central African Republic Latest ‘Third Country’ for US Deportees
~ Expert Q&A: why did so many buildings collapse in Venezuela’s double earthquake?
~ Germany’s proposal to ease trade tensions with China has not gone down well in Beijing
~ Video games are helping players imagine the realities of climate migration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter