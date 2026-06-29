New study of 2 million online posts shows persistent anti-Jew and anti-Muslim hate in Australia
By Matteo Vergani, Associate Professor and Co-Director of the Tackling Hate Lab, Deakin University
Andrea Giovannetti, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law and Business, Australian Catholic University
Kewen Liao, Co-Director of the Tackling Hate Lab, Associate Professor of Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Deakin University
New research looking at social media hate before and after the October 7 attacks shows antisemitism and Islamophobia got worse, then stayed bad.
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- Monday, June 29, 2026