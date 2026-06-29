MDMA and psilocybin therapy rules have been relaxed. Here’s what might happen next
By Thileepan Naren, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Eastern Health Clinical School, Monash University; Curtin University
Myfanwy Graham, NHMRC Postgraduate Scholar and Fulbright Alumna in Public Health Policy, Monash University
Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
The psychiatrist used to have to stay with the patient during their entire session. Now they’ll be able to leave the room after administering the drug.
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- Monday, June 29, 2026