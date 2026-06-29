People can learn to spot AI faces – but the clues are no longer obvious
By Amy Dawel, Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor, School of Medicine and Psychology, Australian National University
Eric Mah, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
Jim Tanaka, Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria
Tanya George, Research Assistant, Australian National University
Deepfake faces generated via artificial intelligence (AI) have become so realistic that they routinely fool people, with some research suggesting there may be US$40 billion worth of deepfake-related fraud annually by 2027.
Not only do most people struggle to spot AI faces, but as long ago as 2023 we discovered some AI faces are “hyperreal” – they look more real…
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- Monday, June 29, 2026