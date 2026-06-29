Doctor Who is on its most uneven footing in 20 years: what’s next for the beloved series?
By Marcus Harmes, Professor in Pathways Education, University of Southern Queensland
Connor Goddard, Associate Lecturer and PhD Candidate in Human Geography, Faculty of Humanities, Curtin University
The Doctor and the Tardis are currently trapped in limbo. The world’s longest running sci-fi series is in its most uncertain state in 20 years. The BBC have cancelled the 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special and put production of a new series out for tender.
This follows a series of departures.
Showrunner Russell T. Davies – who oversaw Doctor Who’s triumphant return to television in 2005 after the 1989 cancellation – will be retiring from the series.
Production company
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- Monday, June 29, 2026