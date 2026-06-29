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A cataclysmic collision in space provides new clues on astronomy’s biggest stalemate

By Kelly Gourdji, Radio Astronomy Research Scientist, CSIRO
Second only to black holes, neutron stars – incredibly dense star remnants – are the densest objects in the universe. When neutron stars collide, they create ripples in the fabric of space and time in a way that we can detect on Earth.

We can then use these ripples to measure one of the universe’s most fundamental but elusive properties – how fast it is expanding.…The Conversation


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