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Does traffic drive street crime? Our study investigated

By Jose Pina-Sánchez, Professor of Quantitative Criminology, University of Leeds
Toby Davies, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice Data Analytics, University of Leeds
Picture a busy road running through a residential neighbourhood. The noise, the fumes, the danger to cyclists and pedestrians – all familiar concerns. But here is one you might not have considered: that traffic may also be making your street more prone to vandalism, burglary and violence.

That is what our new research, using data from tens of thousands of households across England, Scotland and Wales, suggests. We found that when motor traffic increases in a neighbourhood, residents’ assessments…The Conversation


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