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Human Rights Observatory

Heat Wave Is a Test of Whom Governments Protect, And How

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An older couple shelters from the sun under an umbrella near the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, Ile-de-France, France, on June 26, 2026. © 2026 Gauthier Bedrignans/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images As Europe swelters through the second intense heat wave of 2026, governments are issuing warnings, closing schools or adjusting class hours, and urging people to stay indoors.Extreme heat is a weather event, but its consequences for people whose specific needs are overlooked in government climate planning or adaptation policies can be perilous. Age, needs and accommodations…


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