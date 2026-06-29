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How Andy Burnham may try to give the UK economy a boost in his ‘10-year plan’

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
Andy Burnham’s long held ambition to be the UK’s prime minister will come with some daunting economic challenges.

Productivity growth is at a virtual standstill, real incomes have stagnated and the cost-of-living crisis has become a permanent fixture for many households. Meanwhile, the government spends around £110 billion a year paying the interest on nearly £3 trillion of debt.

Burnham says he is on a “10-year mission” to transform the country. So what might he do to try to fix the British…The Conversation


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