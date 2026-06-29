8 principles from human ecology can help AI work for human well-being
By Dipesh Navsaria, Professor of Pediatrics and Human Development & Family Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lori DiPrete Brown, Distinguished Teaching Faculty of Civil Society & Community Studies, Director of Global Health and Human Ecology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Soyeon Shim, Dean of the School of Human Ecology, Professor of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Involving families, educators, engineers, designers and policymakers in AI development can help ensure the technology does more good than harm.
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- Monday, June 29, 2026