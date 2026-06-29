Some kinds of insider trading are perfectly legal – and they offer useful signals about a company’s health
By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Dallin Alldredge, Assistant Professor of Finance, Florida International University
Lee Biggerstaff, Assistant Professor of Finance, Miami University
Corporate layoffs cause confusion about a business’s future, but there’s a way for investors and employees alike to see if downsizing could lead to profitability.
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- Monday, June 29, 2026