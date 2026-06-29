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‘This was something new’: what people in Greenland told us about learning to live with wildfires

By Harold Lovell, Senior Lecturer, Glaciology, University of Portsmouth
Mark Hardiman, Senior Lecturer, Quaternary Science, University of Portsmouth
Pelle Tejsner, External Lecturer, Institut for Kultur, Sprog & Historie, University of Greenland
After several quieter years, wildfires have returned to western Greenland.

Two recent fires have brought renewed attention to a landscape more typically associated with glaciers and melting ice sheets than flames. But when we visited the region in 2023 to investigate a series of unusual large wildfires that burned a few years earlier, local residents told us they would not…The Conversation


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