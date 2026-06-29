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The condition that causes people to get lost in their own home

By Isabelle Kaiko, Postdoctoral Researcher in Neuropsychology, Leiden University
Ineke van der Ham, Professor of Technological Innovations in Neuropsychology, Leiden University
Judith Schomaker, Assistant Professor, Department of Health, Medical and Neuropsychology, Leiden University
Think about the last time you used your phone to find your way somewhere. What would happen if, halfway through the journey, the route instructions vanished or your phone battery died? You might find yourself starting to panic. But once you notice something familiar or are able to ask someone for directions, this will usually subside, and you can adapt.

For some people, though, this feeling of getting lost doesn’t go away. It can even occur when navigating their own home.

Some estimates suggest…The Conversation


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