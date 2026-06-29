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The 20km ripple effect: how mines can trigger distant deforestation in Africa

By Oscar Morton, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Chris Bousfield, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Cambridge
The minerals needed for clean energy are driving widespread forest loss across Africa, much of it far beyond the mine itself and largely preventable.The Conversation


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