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Medical museums often display infant remains – how they were acquired was frequently harrowing and involved eugenic thinking

By Siân Halcrow, Professor of Biological Anthropology, University of Otago
Rebecca Gowland, Professor of Bioarchaeology, Durham University
Trigger warning: this article includes references to infant death and institutional abuse

If you’ve been to a museum about the history of medicine or surgery you’ve probably seen loads of preserved human remains that have been used as teaching aids or in scientific research.

At London’s Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons you can see human tissue like the Evelyn tables from the 1600s. These display the dissected system of arteries, nerves and veins from an unknown adult, which were then pasted on four boards.

But it’s often not just adult…The Conversation


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