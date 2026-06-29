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Human Rights Observatory

War Crime Convictions in DR Congo for UN Experts’ Murders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp. © Instagram/Zaida Catalán; John Sharp The Democratic Republic of Congo’s High Military Court in Kinshasa, the capital, has convicted on appeal the Congolese army Colonel Jean de Dieu Mambweni of the war crime of murder for orchestrating the assassinations of Zaida Catalán and Michael J. Sharp. The United Nations experts were abducted and executed in March 2017 while investigating mass killings in Kasai Central province. The verdict announced on June 5 ends a trial chapter that began nine years ago before a military…


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