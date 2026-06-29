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Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic Latest ‘Third Country’ for US Deportees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangui, Central African Republic. © 2016 Reuters On June 12, the Central African Republic accepted 18 men and women of other nationalities deported from the United States, despite its own fragility as a country recovering from decades of conflict and suffering a protracted humanitarian crisis.The new arrivals included people from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Turkey, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Cameroon, Egypt, and Tunisia, all of whom had US court-ordered protections against deportation to their countries of origin due to fears of persecution or torture.Central…


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