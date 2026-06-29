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Human Rights Observatory

Can climate shocks change how people feel about paying taxes?

By Enrico Nichelatti, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Luxembourg
Abrams Tagem, Tax Research Specialist
Climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and more intense across sub-Saharan Africa. Floods, droughts, heatwaves and storms are no longer isolated environmental events. They increasingly shape livelihoods, inequality, public trust and the relationship between citizens and the state.

Governments rely on taxes to finance schools, healthcare, infrastructure and climate adaptation policies. However, taxation depends on more than just enforcement: it depends on whether citizens believe…The Conversation


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