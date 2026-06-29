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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Liberals now wedged in tunnel, staring at a sinkhole

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberal Party reminds one of that cumbersome machine, nicknamed Florence, that became stuck (twice) in a tunnel in the Snowy 2.0 project.

One time Florence bogged, opening up a sink hole. The second time she was wedged in rock.

Both problems beset the Liberals as two more polls published at the weekend document their strife.

While the main attention has been on a drop in One Nation’s support (and Labor’s rise), the equally important…The Conversation


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