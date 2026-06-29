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Human Rights Observatory

The government is ‘doubling down’ on its social media ban. But bigger penalties for platforms aren’t enough

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
While the government strengthens its social media ban, a broader, more robust piece of legislation is waiting in the wings.The Conversation


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