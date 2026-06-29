Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I take zinc or eat oysters to ward off colds, boost my immune system or improve fertility?

By Jack Janetzki, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Adelaide University
The marketing hype promises better health for men, fewer colds and a more robust immune system. Here’s what the evidence says.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UN report details the ‘overwhelming’ scale of children killed in Gaza. It raises grave legal questions
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Tightens Social Control
~ Your say: week beginning June 29
~ Australia: UN Human Rights Recommendations Ignored
~ As communities face more frequent hazard warnings, we need better systems to avoid ‘emergency fatigue’
~ Fortress Europe: the new pact on migration and asylum will further deteriorate chances for LGBTQ+ refugees
~ What science tells us about the algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
~ The right to strike is constitutionally protected — a new Senate report is looking for a workaround
~ Oil price shocks have exposed car-dependent cities. Here’s what governments can do
~ What adolescents and young adults with cancer want researchers to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter