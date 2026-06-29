Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Beijing Tightens Social Control

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai leaving West Kowloon Magistrates Courts where his sentencing took place in Hong Kong, February 9, 2025. © 2025 Vernon Yuen/NEXPHER/Sipa via AP Photo (Tokyo) – Beijing has restructured Hong Kong’s governance to answer to Party leadership rather than Hong Kong’s people six years after imposing the draconian National Security Law, Human Rights Watch said today.“Hong Kong’s highly repressive national security regime and bureaucracy have erased long-protected rights and cast a deeply troubling shadow over its future”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UN report details the ‘overwhelming’ scale of children killed in Gaza. It raises grave legal questions
~ Should I take zinc or eat oysters to ward off colds, boost my immune system or improve fertility?
~ Your say: week beginning June 29
~ Australia: UN Human Rights Recommendations Ignored
~ As communities face more frequent hazard warnings, we need better systems to avoid ‘emergency fatigue’
~ Fortress Europe: the new pact on migration and asylum will further deteriorate chances for LGBTQ+ refugees
~ What science tells us about the algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
~ The right to strike is constitutionally protected — a new Senate report is looking for a workaround
~ Oil price shocks have exposed car-dependent cities. Here’s what governments can do
~ What adolescents and young adults with cancer want researchers to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter