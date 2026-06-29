Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The World Cup enters its next stage after witch doctors, surprises and emergency beer deliveries

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
We are two weeks into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the knockout rounds starting after the group stages concluded.

On Monday morning, co-hosts Canada left it late to beat South Africa to win through to the round of 16 for the first time in men’s World Cup history.



So, what have been the key moments…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UN report details the ‘overwhelming’ scale of children killed in Gaza. It raises grave legal questions
~ Should I take zinc or eat oysters to ward off colds, boost my immune system or improve fertility?
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Tightens Social Control
~ Australia: UN Human Rights Recommendations Ignored
~ As communities face more frequent hazard warnings, we need better systems to avoid ‘emergency fatigue’
~ Fortress Europe: the new pact on migration and asylum will further deteriorate chances for LGBTQ+ refugees
~ What science tells us about the algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
~ The right to strike is constitutionally protected — a new Senate report is looking for a workaround
~ Oil price shocks have exposed car-dependent cities. Here’s what governments can do
~ What adolescents and young adults with cancer want researchers to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter