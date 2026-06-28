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Human Rights Observatory

What is migration for? How national needs wrestle with a basic human desire

By Alan Gamlen, Professor and Director of the Migration Hub, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Amid the fierce political debate about figures and systems, it’s easy to lose sight of the purpose of migration, to governments, individuals and society as a whole.The Conversation


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