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Human Rights Observatory

Getting Murdoched is a fascinating study of the Murdoch media’s bullying tactics

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Andrew Dodd and Matthew Ricketson have not written another biography of Rupert Murdoch, but a forensic account of how his empire intimidates and destroys.The Conversation


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