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Human Rights Observatory

From interplanetary spaceships to lunar reactors, our future in space looks nuclear-powered

By Art Cotterell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Interplanetary travel to Mars aboard nuclear-powered spaceships may sound like science fiction – yet NASA is planning to make it a reality.

The Space Reactor-1 Freedom mission is scheduled for launch by December 2028 to explore Mars, with NASA heralding it as “the first nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft”.

NASA also has plans to deployThe Conversation


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