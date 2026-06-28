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Heat is destroying Australia’s underwater forests. Seaweed biobanks could help save them

By Catalina A. Musrri, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Marine Biology, University of Sydney
Georgina Wood, ARC Research Fellow in Marine Science, Flinders University
Australia’s Great Southern Reef is built not by coral but by seaweed. The seaweed forests on these rocky reefs stretch more than 8,000 kilometres around southern Australia.

Amid the swaying fronds live seadragons, rock lobsters, giant cuttlefish and southern blue devils. The reef is home to more than 1,500 seaweed species and contributes billions to the economy each year.
The Conversation


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