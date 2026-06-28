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Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning June 29

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday June 29

Elon’s free islands

“Gina Rinehart wants the Queensland government to GIVE Elon Musk an island so he can launch rockets. GIVE? The richest man in the world needs a handout? Why do these large corporations constantly…The Conversation


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