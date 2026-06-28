As communities face more frequent hazard warnings, we need better systems to avoid ‘emergency fatigue’
By Shaun Eaves, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Cathrine Dyer, Lecturer in Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
James Renwick, Professor of Physical Geography (Climate Science), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Earlier this month, Wellington declared a local state of emergency, including evacuation orders, when forecast powerful swells threatened to inundate coastal properties.
Hundreds of people evacuated, but when the damage and inundation remained limited, mainstream and social…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 28, 2026