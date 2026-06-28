Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The right to strike is constitutionally protected — a new Senate report is looking for a workaround

By Andrew Stevens, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Regina
Charles Smith, Professor, Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
A Senate committee is recommending a permanent tribunal that could ban strikes in federally regulated industries. The proposal would gut constitutional protections workers won in court.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fortress Europe: the new pact on migration and asylum will further deteriorate chances for LGBTQ+ refugees
~ What science tells us about the algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
~ Oil price shocks have exposed car-dependent cities. Here’s what governments can do
~ What adolescents and young adults with cancer want researchers to know
~ Literary life after death: How authors are remembered across Canada
~ How Europe ships its waste to Morocco and calls it ‘recycling’
~ Without Nine’s shackles, Karl Stefanovic is free to become a culture warrior hero
~ Karl Stefanovic’s podcast is not just a career change. It’s journalistic laundering
~ Blaming migrants ignores the real causes of South Africa’s economic crisis
~ Haiti’s ‘Grenadiers’ bring hope and joyful moments at World Cup 2026
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter