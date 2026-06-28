The right to strike is constitutionally protected — a new Senate report is looking for a workaround
By Andrew Stevens, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Regina
Charles Smith, Professor, Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
A Senate committee is recommending a permanent tribunal that could ban strikes in federally regulated industries. The proposal would gut constitutional protections workers won in court.
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- Sunday, June 28, 2026