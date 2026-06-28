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Human Rights Observatory

How Europe ships its waste to Morocco and calls it ‘recycling’

By UntoldMag
European companies ship hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste to Morocco each year, erasing the pollution from their books while families in Casablanca choke on the smoke.


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