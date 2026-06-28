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Without Nine’s shackles, Karl Stefanovic is free to become a culture warrior hero

By Dylan Bird, Lecturer in Journalism, RMIT University
The former TV host can now follow a well-worn right-wing path in the US and UK. Getting fired was likely the best thing he could have done for his brand.The Conversation


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