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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: 25-year-prison term for prominent human rights defender Sihem Bensedrine an outrageous injustice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that a Tunisian court has sentenced Sihem Bensedrine to 25 years in prison after being convicted on bogus charges in connection with her work as the President of the Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD), Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard said: “This verdict is an utter travesty of justice. It is outrageous […] The post Tunisia: 25-year-prison term for prominent human rights defender Sihem Bensedrine an outrageous injustice  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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