Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Authorities must end apparent reprisals against relatives of Atajurt activists

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that Kazakhstani authorities have detained Batikha Bilashkyzy, whose brother, Serikzhan Bilash, is a human rights defender and the founder of the Atajurt movement, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “Batikha Bilashkyzy’s detention on apparently politically motivated and fabricated fraud charges is deeply alarming. She must be released […] The post Kazakhstan: Authorities must end apparent reprisals against relatives of Atajurt activists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Techno tourism in Detroit – what do visitors owe the city that created the music?
~ Summer camps remain a battleground over what it means to be American
~ Why a Supreme Court case over a haircut could be a setback for religious liberty
~ 2026 isn’t the first time Christians have tried to claim the United States as their own
~ College is unaffordable for many Americans – but don’t just blame rising tuition
~ Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes happened on a fault similar to the San Andreas, and the risks aren’t over yet – a geophysicist explains
~ Americans are not as well off as people in peer nations – US safety net’s shortfalls show up in global data
~ For Haitian women in Florida, the loss of TPS is more than an immigration law issue
~ Washington reflecting pool saga is just the latest example of man trying to dominate nature – and losing
~ Cracks in European unity emerge over Ukraine and security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter