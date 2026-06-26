Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Gaudí and the Sagrada Família can teach us about leadership

By Yih-Teen Lee, Professor, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
When Pope Leo XIV blessed the Sagrada Família’s tallest, gravity-defying tower on June 10, he took a moment to remember not only the church’s architect, Antoni Gaudí, but also the many people – workers and funders alike – who have made its ongoing construction possible over the last 140 years.

“Together with Gaudí, as we commemorate the centenary of his death, we remember and give thanks this evening to all the supporters and benefactors, the artists and the workers who cooperated in the construction of an architectural masterpiece, which is also an eloquent catechesis made of stones,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Techno tourism in Detroit – what do visitors owe the city that created the music?
~ Summer camps remain a battleground over what it means to be American
~ Why a Supreme Court case over a haircut could be a setback for religious liberty
~ 2026 isn’t the first time Christians have tried to claim the United States as their own
~ College is unaffordable for many Americans – but don’t just blame rising tuition
~ Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes happened on a fault similar to the San Andreas, and the risks aren’t over yet – a geophysicist explains
~ Americans are not as well off as people in peer nations – US safety net’s shortfalls show up in global data
~ For Haitian women in Florida, the loss of TPS is more than an immigration law issue
~ Washington reflecting pool saga is just the latest example of man trying to dominate nature – and losing
~ Cracks in European unity emerge over Ukraine and security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter