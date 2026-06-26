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Human Rights Observatory

Why Andy Burnham’s radical plan relies on the Treasury being a friend of devolution

By Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Sam Warner, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
Andy Burnham has built his reputation on championing regional devolution – as Greater Manchester’s mayor he was celebrated as the “king of the north”. If, as now seems likely, he becomes prime minister next month, a “devolution blitz” is expected to follow. But it will only succeed if Burnham can bring the Treasury with him.

Burnham’s unique mix of experience in cabinet, shadow cabinet and as…The Conversation


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