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Human Rights Observatory

UN Urges Niger’s Junta to Free Leading Human Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Moussa Tiangari, Niamey, Niger, June 2024. © 2024 Amnesty International 18 months ago, Niger’s military junta arrested and detained Moussa Tiangari, a prominent human rights defender in the country. Following an investigation, the United Nations is now calling for his release. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an independent expert body that investigates cases of deprivation of liberty, found that Tiangari’s detention is arbitrary and violates international human rights law.In its opinion released on June 23, the UN working group called on…


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