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Venezuela quake: ‘People still terrified to re-enter what were their homes’

Aid agencies on Friday highlighted massive needs across Venezuela caused by a double earthquake disaster that has killed at least 235 people so far, with search and rescue for people trapped under the rubble still the top priority.


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