Investigative interviews are key to solving crimes – should AI be helping police with their inquiries?
By Brandon May, Assistant Professor of Forensic Psychology, Department of Psychology, Florida Institute of Technology; University of Portsmouth
Rebecca Milne, Professor of Forensic Psychology, University of Portsmouth
Investigative interviewing – the process of obtaining accurate and complete accounts from victims, witnesses and suspects – is the lifeblood of the criminal justice system.
When a crime occurs, someone usually knows something. But the way a police interview is conducted doesn’t simply determine whether information is obtained. It shapes…
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- Friday, June 26, 2026