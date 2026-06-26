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Human Rights Observatory

Three ways climate action can be more inclusive for 1.3 billion disabled people

By Carina Fearnley, Professor in Warnings and Science Communication, Director of the UCL Warning Research Centre, UCL
Rhiannon Hawkins, PhD Researcher, University of Glasgow
Imagine a global political summit that shapes the future of our planet where one of the most populated countries in the world does not have a voice? This may seem unlikely, but currently 1.3 billion disabled people (nearly the population of China) do not have formal representation at policy talks held by the UN’s climate change body.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) hosts negotiations to limit global greenhouse gas emissions and address climate…The Conversation


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