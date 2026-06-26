Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Titanic ‘curse’ and the forgotten fearless life of the captain’s daughter

By Caroline Cauchi, Reader in Creative Writing, University of Hull
A supposedly unsinkable ship, an iceberg and a catastrophe that circulates through popular culture – the Titanic disaster is one of the most retold events in modern history. But familiarity comes at a cost. Repeated retellings tend to simplify what happened and reduce the real people involved to a basic story.

Retellings of the Titanic disaster often focus only on the sinking itself and forget what happened afterwards. Many lives were deeply affected by the disaster long after it ended, including people who were not even on the ship.

One such life is that of Helen Melville…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Techno tourism in Detroit – what do visitors owe the city that created the music?
~ Summer camps remain a battleground over what it means to be American
~ Why a Supreme Court case over a haircut could be a setback for religious liberty
~ 2026 isn’t the first time Christians have tried to claim the United States as their own
~ College is unaffordable for many Americans – but don’t just blame rising tuition
~ Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes happened on a fault similar to the San Andreas, and the risks aren’t over yet – a geophysicist explains
~ Americans are not as well off as people in peer nations – US safety net’s shortfalls show up in global data
~ For Haitian women in Florida, the loss of TPS is more than an immigration law issue
~ Washington reflecting pool saga is just the latest example of man trying to dominate nature – and losing
~ Cracks in European unity emerge over Ukraine and security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter