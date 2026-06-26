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Human Rights Observatory

Robin Hood was often far more violent than modern legend – but he wasn’t the most extreme medieval outlaw

By Alex Brown, Associate Professor of Medieval History, Durham University
Everyone knows Robin Hood – but almost no one has heard of the medieval outlaws who may have inspired stories about him.The Conversation


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