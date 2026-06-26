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Washington reflecting pool saga is just the latest example of man trying to dominate nature – and losing

By Katrina Grant, Research Associate, Power Institute for Arts and Visual Culture, University of Sydney
The reflecting pool builds on a landscaping tradition of organising nature into orderly lines and geometric shapes. Nature did not always play along.The Conversation


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