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Cracks in European unity emerge over Ukraine and security

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
When Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Versailles on June 17 after the G7 summit, it dominated the headlines around the world. This is no more than you’d expect. The 60-day ceasefire, which – despite a few wobbles – appears to be largely holding in both Iran and southern Lebanon, was a major breakthrough, even if US concessions to secure the deal raised more than a few eyebrows.

But the noise from Versailles effectively obscured some very significant developments at the G7. First, and most importantly, the G7 leaders’ adept handling of the US president, Donald…The Conversation


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