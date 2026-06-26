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The Socceroos’ World Cup dream continues, as an improved performance delivers plenty of confidence

By Steve Georgakis, Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney
It wasn’t pretty, but the Socceroos are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup after a tense stalemate against Paraguay.The Conversation


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