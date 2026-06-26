Flooding rains, ocean gains: how a huge Murray flood gave the sea a feast
By Paul McInerney, Principal Research Scientist in Ecosystem Ecology, CSIRO
Brenton Zampatti, Principal Research Scientist in Aquatic Ecology, CSIRO
Darren Giling, Senior Research Scientist in Aquatic Ecology, CSIRO
In 2022-23, a vast plume of floodwater from the Murray River delivered thousands of tonnes of organic material to the ocean – and a feeding bonanza began.
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- Friday, June 26, 2026