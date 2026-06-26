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Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Human rights must guide earthquake response amid devastating crisis

By Amnesty International
In the context of the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on the afternoon of 24 June and the relief efforts that are following, Amnesty International raises the alarm over the potentially devastating effects this disaster may have on the Venezuelan population and calls on Venezuelan authorities and international community to do all they can to provide […] The post Venezuela: Human rights must guide earthquake response amid devastating crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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